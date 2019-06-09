BARNHILL Sr., Hugh R. Age 96, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, June 04, 2019. Hugh was born on April 21, 1923 to the late Edwin and Helen Barnhill, in Wellston, OH. After graduating from High School, Hugh served his country in the Army Air Corps, 389th Bomber Group, during WWII. He was tasked with fighting fires on a crash crew and was stationed in Great Britain as well as Northern Africa. After his service Hugh married his loving wife of 67 years, E. "June" Barnhill, on June 21, 1947 in Hamden, OH. Together they had three children before moving from Chillicothe Ohio in 1974 to Centerville, Ohio. He was employed for 32 years as a mechanical engineer at Mead Paper and retired in 1983. Hugh was an active member and volunteer for Normandy United Methodist Church and Scottish Rite FAAFM. In his free time he loved spending time working in his yard and garden, crafting stained glass lamps, and tinkering on projects around his home and could frequently be found bargain hunting at thrift stores. Hugh's outgoing and fun-loving character will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, June Barnhill; and sister, Maxine. He is survived by sons, Hugh (Dianne) Barnhill Jr. and Jeffrey (Tammy) Barnhill; daughter, Rebecca (Bruce) Zutterling; grandchildren, Elizabeth (David) Lynn, Ashley Barnhill, Amanda Zutterling, Jason (Jennifer) Zutterling, and Mark (Brooke) and Luke (Olivia) Barnhill; great-grandchildren, Ethan Zutterling, Tyler Brown, Brittany Wright, Syrah Wright, Aiden Barnhill, Jayce Barnhill, and Elena Barnhill; great-great-grandchild, Isaiah Lay. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 6:00pm at Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 W. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville with Rev. Jim Riggs and Rev. Harvey Smith officiating. Family will receive friends an hour prior. Inurnment will be private at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Normandy United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 450 W. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville, OH 45459 or to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit Ave., Suite B, Xenia, Ohio 45385. The family would like to express their most heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Hospice of the Miami Valley and Patty Reed for her untiring assistance in the care of June and Hugh. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary