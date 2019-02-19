DEPEW, Hugh Thomas Age 82, of Franklin, OH went to be with the Lord February 18, 2019. He was born January 14, 1937 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to James and Mary (Cornelius) Depew. As a member of the National Guard, Hugh also was a career Firefighter and the Chief of the Franklin, OH Fire Department. Hugh was an avid golfer, a dedicated member of Franklin Church, and a volunteer at the Franklin Food Pantry. A devoted and proud father, Hugh is survived by his beloved wife Janette Depew of 32 years; his seven children: Nancy (Larry) Gray of Hillsboro, OH, Cindy (Tim) Riley of Middletown, OH, Tammy (Terry) Ray of Franklin, OH, James Depew of Franklin, OH, Rebecca (Jeremy) Taulbee of Lebanon, OH, Nicole (Lee) Stover of Franklin, OH and Jeff (Erin) Young of Franklin, OH; Brother Wilbur (Maggie) Depew, Glenith (Arnold) Huff; twenty-two grandkids, twenty- seven great-grandkids, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Depew, father James Depew; brothers Joe Depew, Clyde Depew, James Depew; sisters Alma Leffler, Rebecca Staton and Alene Wright; and granddaughter Rebecca Depew. Services will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Franklin Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin Food Pantry in honor of Hug Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary