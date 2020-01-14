|
DOTSON, Hugh Kyle Age 84, passed away on January 10, 2020 at the . He was born on December 7, 1935 in Loudon, Tennessee. Hugh worked at Mosler Safe Company for many years, before retiring from Bushman. He was a Mason, a Shriner, and belonged to many other organizations. Hugh was a proud Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife Patty Dotson; very special nephew Bill Hoover; and many friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park, with military rites. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 14, 2020