Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh FRANKLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh FRANKLIN


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh FRANKLIN Obituary
FRANKLIN JR., Hugh P. Age 55 was born, May 16, 1964 to Hugh P. Franklin Sr. and Lillie M. Franklin in Dayton, Oh. On Thursday, June 27, 2019 Hugh fell asleep in death. Hugh was a graduate of Kiser High School, class of 1982. Hugh was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1984 and was attending meetings regularly until his death. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Johnny and Amanda Lovelace of Dayton, Oh, and paternal grandparents, Tom and Ella Mae Franklin. Hugh leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Lillie M. Franklin and Hugh P. Franklin Sr.; children: Hugh P. Franklin III and Rachelle Franklin; grandchildren, Hulyn, Khole, and Hailey; Very Special Aunts and Uncles; Very special childhood friends, sister friend, Angela Felton-Bryant, Melvin Smith Jr., Victor Tanner, Calvin Phillips, along with his family friends at M. L. Commons Apts. Hugh has many other close aunts, cousins, friends and family, too many to name them all. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., on MONDAY, July 8, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave, Dayton, Oh 45406 with Devosta Hart, Jr. Officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., Monday; the family will receive friends 10:00 a.m., until time of service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now