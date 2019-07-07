FRANKLIN JR., Hugh P. Age 55 was born, May 16, 1964 to Hugh P. Franklin Sr. and Lillie M. Franklin in Dayton, Oh. On Thursday, June 27, 2019 Hugh fell asleep in death. Hugh was a graduate of Kiser High School, class of 1982. Hugh was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1984 and was attending meetings regularly until his death. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Johnny and Amanda Lovelace of Dayton, Oh, and paternal grandparents, Tom and Ella Mae Franklin. Hugh leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Lillie M. Franklin and Hugh P. Franklin Sr.; children: Hugh P. Franklin III and Rachelle Franklin; grandchildren, Hulyn, Khole, and Hailey; Very Special Aunts and Uncles; Very special childhood friends, sister friend, Angela Felton-Bryant, Melvin Smith Jr., Victor Tanner, Calvin Phillips, along with his family friends at M. L. Commons Apts. Hugh has many other close aunts, cousins, friends and family, too many to name them all. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., on MONDAY, July 8, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave, Dayton, Oh 45406 with Devosta Hart, Jr. Officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., Monday; the family will receive friends 10:00 a.m., until time of service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019