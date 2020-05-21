|
GUNN, Hugh Tallman Thursday, May 14th, 2020, Hugh Tallman Gunn, loving husband and father of five, passed away at the age of 85. Hugh was born on the 4th of July 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Victor and Mae Tallman Gunn. An early interest in electronics and engineering led him to become fluent in Morse Code at the age of 13. At 15, he received his Amateur radio license and call sign W0WFP. During High School, Hugh's savvy for engineering and need to make money led him to open a part-time car repair shop in his brother's driveway. Graduating in 1952 from Sheldon High School, Sheldon, Iowa he attended the University of Iowa, ever fueling his lifelong passion for electronics and engineering. While at college, needing money to pay for his car, he began working as an announcer at the campus radio and tv station which required him to obtain a first-class radiotelephone FCC license. He continued there for two years as an announcer and according to him, "I had more fun broadcasting than attending classes." Feeling the call during the Korean draft, his interest in aviation led him to seek out an Air Force recruiter. He was chosen for the Air Force "Aviation Cadets" Program a predecessor to the Air Force Academy. During training, he was stationed at Lackland, Reese, and Bryan, AFBs in Texas and Malden AFB in Missouri. He went on to become the Distinguished graduate of class 56T. During this time, he met the love of his life, Joan LeSchander, whom he married following graduation. Hugh then went to Moody AFB, GA for F-89 Interceptor Training School which he enjoyed so much that he decided to become an instrument flight instructor. In 1960, he began attending Oklahoma State University eventually receiving both a Bachelor and Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1963, he was assigned to Olmstead AFB, PA. In 1966, Hugh served in Vung Tau, Vietnam where he transported troops, cargo, and refugees out of endangered villages in the de Havilland C-7 "Caribou." During these trips, Hugh leveraged his knowledge of electronics and gathered equipment to build a robust Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS) station in Vung Tau enabling over 2000 G.I.s to call loved ones back home. He also volunteered off-duty time at an orphanage and coordinated donations to the children there from the United States. A decorated combat pilot, Hugh was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for completing 5 emergency night sorties under hostile fire in adverse weather into a marginal airstrip illuminated by flare pots to move troops and ammunition. He also received the Air Medal with seven oak leaf clusters and numerous other gallantries. In 1967, he was stationed at Wright Patterson AFB, OH, where he finished his military career. With his superb knowledge of the Vietnamese language, he became a volunteer English teacher for refugees at the YMCA. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he worked as an engineer for Belden Wiring before founding two electronic wire and cable manufacturing and distribution centers, Astro Industries and then Advanced Wire and Cable. As an avid pilot, Hugh continued to fly with his favorite co-pilot, Joan, and the family all over the US in his Cessna 337 long after his outstanding Air Force career ended. In addition to flying, he enjoyed music, hunting, fishing, softball, and humor with his family and friends. His love of music was broad, ranging from Bach and Beethoven to Metallica and AC/DC which he loved to share with everyone. He also enjoyed acting and singing and lent his beautiful tenor voice whenever requested. Although Hugh would convey a serious façade at times, those who knew him realized he was ready at any moment to interject a bit of awesome humor into the conversation. Hugh was a member of many organizations. A 32nd degree Mason, he was part of the Valley of Dayton, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Shriners, and a 67-year member of Morningside Masonic Lodge no. 615 in Sioux City, Iowa. He was also a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the Clan Gunn Society, Scotland, numerous Officer Associations, Toastmasters, and a card-carrying member of Mensa. Hugh is survived by Joan LeSchander Gunn, his loving wife of 64 years; daughters, Deborah Laughhunn (Mike) of Xenia; Rebecca Key (Richard) of Beavercreek; Valerie Heberle (David) of Castroville, TX; sons, Ethan Gunn (Cheryl) of Oakwood; Daniel Gunn (Elaine) of Redmond, Washington; grandchildren, Nicole Key (Stephanie); Jeremy Nelson (Alexis); Justin Key (Summer); Rachel Couper (Eric); Nathaniel Laughhunn (Michelle); Emma Gunn; Matthew Laughhunn; Sydney Gunn; Zachary Gunn; Evan Gunn; Bradley Heberle; great-grandchildren, Maike Nelson; Wyatt Nelson; and cousin Maxine Overmyer of Florida. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Victor Gunn, sister Betsy Gunn Hoppe and special aunt Beryl Long. To quote one of Hugh's favorite poems, "I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth and danced the skies on laughter- silvered wings Put out my hand and touched the face of God." - John Gillespie Magee The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Pastor Nate Laughhunn will officiate. Friends will be received 1-3 p.m. in the funeral home for visitation walk through. Family requests masks must be worn and practice social distancing. In Lieu of Flowers, donations in his name may be made to . https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2020