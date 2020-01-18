|
HUPMAN, Sr., Hugh R. 90, of Springfield passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 30, 1929 in Springfield, the son of the late Carl B. and Helen G. (Wolcott) Hupman. Hugh retired from International Harvester with 30 years of service. Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara M. (Shirey) Hupman; five children, Linda (James) Oakes, Roger (Mary) Hupman, Hugh R. Hupman Jr., Deborah Golden and Ronald (Cathy) Hupman; one sister, Carol; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Hugh's life will begin at 4 pm in the funeral home with his son, Rev. Ronald Hupman officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or Moorefield Township. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 18, 2020