PABARUE, Sr., Hugh Percival Age 78, of Kettering, OH, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Hugh was born May 23, 1942, in Hayes Clarendon, Jamaica, to Ramsaran and Ivy (Murray) Pabarue. He attended Gannon University in Erie, PA, and worked for NCR for over 25 years. Hugh belonged to the Church of The Ascension, and was very involved in the church community. Deeply devoted to his faith, he was a Eucharistic Minister, taking liturgy of the word and communion to local nursing homes. Hugh was a member of Knights of Columbus where he held the position of Grand Knight. Taking an interest in genealogy, he enjoyed researching his family history. Hugh could also be found fishing in his free time. He was an integral part of his family, acting as the glue that held everyone together. Nothing brought him more joy than to spend time with the ones he loved most. Hugh is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Marcia; sons, Andre Pabarue and Hugh Jr. (Melissa) Pabarue; grandchildren, Corey Blankenship, Alec Pabarue, and Brooklyn Pabarue; and sisters, Gloria Thomas, Pearl Powell, Fay Pabarue, Patricia Levy, and Carol Crockett. A visitation will be held Friday, June 26, from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, June 27, at 10:00 am at Church of The Ascension, 2001 Woodman Dr., Kettering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Church of The Ascension. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.