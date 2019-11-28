|
POST, Hugh Allen Age 81, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Hugh was born May 29, 1938 to the late Edgar and Mary Post. He graduated from Beavercreek HS and attended Sinclair College. He served in the U.S. Army, and later retired from NCR as an Accounting supervisor, after 38 years. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was a very caring and kind-hearted man who loved playing golf and working puzzles. Hugh was the foundation of his family. He is preceded in death by his brother, Howard Post. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Belinda J. Post; daughter, Cindy (Scott) Prather; grandchildren, Tyler (Jill) Butler and Ryan (Christina Bell) Butler; step-grandchild, Jessica (Matt) Smith; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and brother, Harold (Kathi) Post. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. John T. Mittermaier. Burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribute to your . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019