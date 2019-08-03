|
|
TRIMBLE, Jr., Hugh B. 99, of Trotwood, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born in Grafton, WV on Dec. 15, 1919 to Hugh, Sr. & Dessie Trimble. Hugh was a member of the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member of the V.F.W. #5018 & American Legion # 613. Preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Margaret Trimble (1998) and daughter Carolyn Elizabeth Trimble. Survived by his children, Hugh Trimble, III (Nancy), Joanna Wolfe (David), Debra Ribbink (Steve), Nancy Ezerski & Rebecca Berkey (Kim); 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild; many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, OH 45324. Pastors Craig Fourman & June Fryman and Deacon Nancy Trimble, officiating. Interment with military honors Tuesday 2 p.m. at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's or the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019