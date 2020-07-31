1/
Bro Hugh William BIHL, SM,
BIHL, SM, Bro. Hugh William Bro. Hugh William Bihl, SM, died July 27, 2020, at the Marianist Residence, St. Mary's University, San Antonio, TX, at 89 years of age with 67 years of Marianist religious life. Born Sept. 30, 1930, Rockville Center, NY. Proceeded in death by parents, Albert and Alice (Harrigan) Bihl and sister, Mary Alice Mos. Survived by niece, Dawn Baum of Fuquay-Varina, NC. Graduate, Chaminade High School, Mineola, New York. Novitiate in Marcy, NY; first vows in 1952. BA, English, University of Dayton, (1953); MA, English, Case Western Reserve, Cleveland ('62); MA ('78) and PhD, ('87) in Theology, Fordham U., NY. Bro. Hugh taught eight years in Marianist High Schools before becoming Province Sodality Moderator at the University of Dayton, where he inspired many students to make lifelong commitments to the Marianist mission. Professor, Loyola U. of New Orleans. Missionary & seminary professor, Nairobi, Kenya. Novitiate formation community, Dayton. In 2013, formation team of Novitiate in Davao, Philippines. 2015, moved to Marianist Residence, San Antonio. Bro. Hugh had a tremendous impact on the development of Marianist Lay Communities and in the lives of many Marianist Lay Persons, Sisters, Brothers & Priests. Services, Monday, August 3, at Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mount St. John, 4435 East Patterson Rd., Dayton, 45430. Visitation at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00 pm. Burial following at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mt. St. John. Please wear a mask; social distancing will be observed. Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WSp_6IrzqU. It may also be found at http://qac-ohio.org, click on Live Streaming QAC tab. Donations in honor of Bro. Hugh to Marianist Mission, PO Box 340998, Dayton, OH 45434-0998. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
