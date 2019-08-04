|
WILCOX, Hunter Cole Af Medway, passed away July 27, 2019. He was born June 3, 2016, the son of Kenneth "Adam" and Ashley Wilcox. Hunter loved dressing up as his favorite super heroes, Spider Man and Iron Man being his favorite. His brother Wyatt is his best friend and they loved climbing trees together pretending to be ninja warriors. Hunter is survived by his loving parents Adam & Ashley; brother Wyatt; grandparents Debra & Kenneth Wilcox, Tammy & Richard Warrix and Patrick Noaeill; uncle & aunt Cody & Kati Wilcox; aunt Brittney Wilcox-Allen; great-grandmothers Patricia Bromfield and Betty Dozier; cousins Aubrie & Landen Wilcox and Autumn, Kaden & Arianna Allen. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents James A. Dozier, Frazier Adams, Don & Barbara Wilcox and William Bromfield. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11:00 AM 1:00 PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
