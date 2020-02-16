|
SMITH, II, Huntington Age 77 of Georgia and formerly of Dayton passed away on November 8, 2019. He was born in Cleveland to the late, Holley J. and Elizabeth Smith. He is survived by his son, Steven Smith and grandchildren, Sebastian and Lilly Smith, all of Dayton. Huntington retired after 20 years with the Air Force where he worked as an electrician. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020