BLUM, Hyman F. "Hy", Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Hy was the President of Ohio Loan Company that he founded 62 years ago. He was a member and Past President of Beth Jacob Synagogue, a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue, Temple Israel, St. Thomas Synagogue and B'nai Brith. He was also a member of Dayton Lodge F&AM and the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. Hy was preceded in death by his parents, Rubin & Bessie Blum and sisters, Sophie Brenner & Sarah Itzkowitz. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Sylvia; sons & daughters-in-law, Richard & Linda Blum, Kenneth & Lisa Blum; grandchildren, Stephanie Henning, Michael (Kristin) Blum, Philip (Rabbi Cantor Lily) Blum, Amy (Noam) Siegel & Emily Blum; great-grandchildren, Joel Henning, Gabriella & Charles Blum, Isla Siegel, Alex & Brandon Henning; many nieces & nephews and friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Beth Jacob Synagogue, 7020 North Main Street with Rabbi Leibel Agar officiating. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Jacob Synagogue or the in Hy's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.
