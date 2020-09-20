1/1
I. Alberta RAPP
RAPP, I. Alberta I. Alberta Rapp, 89, of Springfield, passed away September 16, 2020, in her home. She was born October 10, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of Mildred Fay (Jones) and Jasper N. Penn. Alberta had retired from Wren's Department Store and then worked at CVS Pharmacy for 27 years. She was a member of High Street Nazarene Church. She enjoyed yearly travels to Gatlinburg, TN, and spending time with her family. Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Rapp; daughter, Lori (Stephen) Anstine; grandchildren, Eric (Marsha) Beverly, Rachelle Kniess, Jennifer Shaul, Alisha Westerman, Kristi (Jeremy) Myers, Nathan (Taelor) Anstine; great-grandchildren, Timmy Johnson, Alex Beverly, Jessica Beverly, Gunner Everhart, Liam Kniess, Elin Myers, Wellesley Myers, Ivy Myers; and great-great-grandchild, Payton Johnson; She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Mildred and Jeff Reed; brother, Harold Penn; daughter, Malia Shaul; and grandson, Tell Shaul. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bill Blain officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
