|
|
LANGDON, Ian C. Sept. 5, 1980 - March 28, 2020 Our beloved Ian C. Langdon went home to The Kingdom to be with The Lord on March 28, 2020. We lost one of the most beautiful, gentle, intelligent and kind souls on earth, and heaven gained one of the most precious, generous, charismatic and pure-hearted angels ever. Ian was born in Hamilton, Ohio in 1980, and he was as soft-hearted as he was soft-spoken. Ian, with his aqua eyes and angelic smile had a magical sincerity about him that made everyone feel accepted, comfortable and loved. He was always offering to lend a hand, and daily acts of kindness were his norm. He touched the hearts of everyone he met, and he touched the souls of everyone he knew. Ian was a graduate of Ross High School and was recently accepted to Miami University, majoring in horticulture, so that he could, "help to solve the hunger crisis once and for all". He was a man of many talents, and the youngest person chosen to be "Cook of the Week", with a full-page feature in the newspaper, highlighting his masterful skillset and culinary inventions. He loved to cook for his family, and average wasn't good enough for him. He always added just the right spices, used just the right techniques and put just the right amount of love into every dish. Ian was preceded in death by his big brother, Chan Langdon, who was undoubtably waiting for him in Paradise. Ian is survived by his mother, Sandra Langdon, his father, David Langdon, his sister and brother-in-law, Vida Langdon Calender and Chris Calender, his brother and sister-in-law, Tanner and Stacy Langdon, his two nieces Tala and Kylee, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends. Ian was an amazing carpenter and artist from a very young age, making custom furniture such as high-end chairs for our family dining room table to cedar chests to beautiful tables. He also enjoyed the art of landscaping and was a seasoned professional at creating beautiful spaces. Ian was an outdoorsman at heart and loved fishing, swimming, boating, bon fires, cook-outs, hiking and just sitting under the stars visiting with loved ones. He was also an outstanding athlete, playing football and basketball. His team got to play on the Bengal's field in school, and what an accomplishment that was. He appreciated good music and attended countless awesome concerts. He also loved to travel, and for his young age, had seen much of the USA and Canada. There will be a celebration of the life and love of Ian, to be announced soon, due to the pandemic. In the meantime, as Ian said, "We all need each other. We need to take care of each other."
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020