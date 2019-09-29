Home

SURRATT, Iasadora B. Age 98, of Dayton departed this life on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1923 in Cleveland, NC. She was preceded in death by parents Luther and Fannie Baker. Survived by her only child James D. Surratt. 1 Brother, Charles Middlebrooks (OH). 2 Sisters; Fannie Duncan (NY) and Azalee Baker (NC). Nieces and nephews; Rufus Middlebrooks, Draither-deceased (Priscilla), Terry (Demitrius), Wanda, Cenesta, Yarnell (Yolanda), Curtis (Carol), Marceia, and Dora. Many other close nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Family will have visitation Tuesday, October 1, 2019 between 5 and 8 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH 45429. Final disposition will be cremation. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
