|
|
FRAZIER, Ida Mae Age 83 of Cincinnati passed away on Friday December 20, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1936 in Letcher County, KY the daughter of the late Hayes and Mary (nee Crace) Stamper. She was married to Vernon "Buck" Frazier and he preceded her in death in 1989. She is survived by two daughters Theresa Reid and Pamela (Joe) Stoler; three grandchildren Eryn (Eric) Carter, Nick Philpot, and Doug Reid; six great grandchildren Ethan Carter, Eli Carter, Delilah Carter, Fannie Carter, Ian Carter and Evan Carter; one sister Vina Beck; two brothers Waldo (Susan) Stamper and Herbert (Frances) Stamper; and one sister in law Nina Stamper. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Ida Mae was also preceded in death by four brothers Donald Stamper, Harold Stamper, Harry Stamper, and Hayward Stamper. Visitation will be on Friday December 27, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Daniel Philpot officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 24, 2019