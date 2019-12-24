Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida FRAZIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida FRAZIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida FRAZIER Obituary
FRAZIER, Ida Mae Age 83 of Cincinnati passed away on Friday December 20, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1936 in Letcher County, KY the daughter of the late Hayes and Mary (nee Crace) Stamper. She was married to Vernon "Buck" Frazier and he preceded her in death in 1989. She is survived by two daughters Theresa Reid and Pamela (Joe) Stoler; three grandchildren Eryn (Eric) Carter, Nick Philpot, and Doug Reid; six great grandchildren Ethan Carter, Eli Carter, Delilah Carter, Fannie Carter, Ian Carter and Evan Carter; one sister Vina Beck; two brothers Waldo (Susan) Stamper and Herbert (Frances) Stamper; and one sister in law Nina Stamper. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Ida Mae was also preceded in death by four brothers Donald Stamper, Harold Stamper, Harry Stamper, and Hayward Stamper. Visitation will be on Friday December 27, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Daniel Philpot officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -