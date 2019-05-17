Home

Ida Green Obituary
GREEN, Ida "Karen" Dockery 53, born August 25, 1965, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She is survived by her parents, Betty Green and Kenneth Green; siblings, Kimberly (John) Alston, Tammy, Tracey and William Green; fianc?, Melvin Avery; a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Dr. Chad White officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2019
