MORRISON, Ida Marie Age 60, was born in Baton Rouge, LA. The daughter of Elmer & Betty Parker. She was one of six siblings, a graduate of Chaminade-Julienne H.S. The mother of three lovely sons and a wonderful homemaker. Marie left this earth after battling a nutritional illness that left her vulnerable to overwhelming infection on December 18, 2019. Survived by mother Betty Parker, husband Richard Morrison, Jr., father-in-law Laymon Morrison Sr.; sons Rydale Morrison, Richey (Ebony) Morrison; and granddaughter Laymoni Morrison, siblings David Parker, his children Davashawn, Dalisha, Kidada and David Jr. and her sisters Dr. Tammy Parker, Sandra Parker and her son Ghiman McKinney, and also her niece Danielle Parker. Preceded her in death by father Elmer Parker, brother Clifton Parker, sister Valerie Parker, son Ryan Morrison, mother-in-law Maria Morrison, sister-in-law Paula Reed and family friend Floyd Patterson. For those of you who had the pleasure of knowing her you will remember her smile, her free spirit, her boldness and courage. Let her life serve as a constant reminder to live each day to the fullest. Ida Marie Morrison, we love you and will see you again. Private services with interment at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019