|
|
MULLINS, Ida Mae Mrs Ida Mae Mullins, age 88. Sunrise July 13, 1930 and Sunset May 16, 2019. Visitation 11:00am and Funeral Service 12:00 noon Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church 2956 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Union Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the MULLINS/GENTRY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 27, 2019