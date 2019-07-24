PENDERGRASS-EVANS, Ida Belle Went peacefully home to be with her lord and savior on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Villa of Springfield Rehabilitation Center. Ida Belle was born on December 8, 1931 to George and Sarah Pendergrass-White in Cincinnati Ohio. She loved having family gathering, playing cards and cookouts. She was a caring gentle and loving women. She leaves to mourn her passing son, Richard Evans, devoted daughter Tanya (Treva) and Kathy Evans, all of Springfield, Ohio, Grandson Duwon(Brandi) Evans of San Antonia Texas and Micheal (Kiara) Evans of Vandalia Ohio, two Great-grandchildren, Jane and Chloe Evans and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends as she touched the lives of many. Ida Belle was preceded in death by her daughter Alice Evans, one brother George Pendergrass, six sisters; Alice and Betty Pendergrass, Louise Fambro, Willie Beatrice Pendergrass, Eva Jean White, Darlene McKinley; nephews Milton Fambro, Clarence (Sonny) Carter. Service for Ida Evans will be held on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs Street Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00am until time of service which will be 12noon with Pastor Darlene Gray officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 24, 2019