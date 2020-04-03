|
SPEAKES, Ida Louise 87, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, surrounded by family at her home. Born May 10, 1932, in Springfield, she was the son of the late Henry Smith and Beatrice Smith -Satterfield. Ida was a retired janitorial supervisor at Aetna Maintenance where she was employed for 14 years. Ida is survived by her siblings Evelyn Watford, Carolyn Smith, and Wilma Smith (Jimmy Lee); four children Charlotte DeArmond, Diann Smith, Melissa Speakes and Ebony Speakes-Hall (Arlynn); special niece, Martha Speakes; 8 grandchildren, Heather (Robert) Foster, Brittany Speakes, Whitney Speakes, Michael DeArmond, Clayton DeArmond, and Marcus DeArmond, Adrianna Smith, Jaxson Hall; and host of great granchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ida was preceded in death by her husband Fay Speakes; mother Beatrice Smith-Satterfield; step-father John D. Satterfield; siblings Erma Brown; Henry Smith; James Compton; Charles Compton; Frances Smith; Curtis DeArmond son-in-law; and grandson Chris DeArmond. Private funeral services will be conducted at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 S. Yellow Springs, Springfield, OH 45506. The burial will be at Ferncliff Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, private family funeral services will be held and a memorial service will be held at a future date and will be announced. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 3, 2020