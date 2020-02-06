Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
Ida WEBB


1934 - 2020
WEBB, Ida 85, of Tipp City, passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1934 to Simeon and Jaly (Mason) Buckner in Elliot County, KY. Ida was a beautiful, strong, and gracious woman. Ida is survived by her loving children, Dolores Martin & Deborah (Brian) Hatton; 7 grandkids; 9 great grandkids; & other loving family in friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Simeon & Jaly Buckner; husband of 55 years, Homer; & daughters, Donna Dailey & Lisa Penkal. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, 2 pm at Newcomer North Dayton Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd). Family will receive guests starting at 1 pm. To leave condolences, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020
