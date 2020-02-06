|
WEBB, Ida 85, of Tipp City, passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1934 to Simeon and Jaly (Mason) Buckner in Elliot County, KY. Ida was a beautiful, strong, and gracious woman. Ida is survived by her loving children, Dolores Martin & Deborah (Brian) Hatton; 7 grandkids; 9 great grandkids; & other loving family in friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Simeon & Jaly Buckner; husband of 55 years, Homer; & daughters, Donna Dailey & Lisa Penkal. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, 2 pm at Newcomer North Dayton Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd). Family will receive guests starting at 1 pm. To leave condolences, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020