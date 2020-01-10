Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS (Conner), Ida Delores Age 30 of Dayton, departed this life January 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, January 11, 2020 at ZION BAPTIST CHURCH, 1684 Earlham Dr., Reverend Dr. Rockney Carter, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -