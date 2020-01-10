|
WILLIAMS (Conner), Ida Delores Age 30 of Dayton, departed this life January 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, January 11, 2020 at ZION BAPTIST CHURCH, 1684 Earlham Dr., Reverend Dr. Rockney Carter, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020