WILLIAMS (Harris), Ida L. Age 79 of Dayton, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior, peacefully on March 7th, 2020 with her devoted son Elroy by her side. She was born April 7th, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to the late James Sr. and Helen Harris. Preceded in death, Sister Maryann Black; Brothers James Jr. and William Harris; Daughters Karen, Regina, Shirley McQueen and Granddaughter April. She is survived by Sons Larry (Janice), Elroy, Leroy and Tony Harris. Daughters Kim (Darren Cordell), Joy, Helen (Terry Buford). 22 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Her extended family Dr. Daniel Miller, Jane, Scott, Micheal and Tim Miller. Special friends Peggy Bohorn, Nanny Drakes and Susie Hemlock. She will truly be missed. She was a living testimony. Her faith was phenomenal. Memorial service March 14, 2020 at 11AM. Victory in Power Ministries 4519 Oakridge Drive, Dayton, Ohio. Officiating Reverend Arvin Ridley. By Her request, cremation. Glickler Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020