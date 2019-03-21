Home

HARTMAN, Idabel 95, of Centerville passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2019. Idabel was preceded in death by her husband, Rowe. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at MorningStar Baptist Church, 208 Nutt Rd., Centerville. Family will greet friends 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Centerville Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Extended obituary is available at www.reislegacycenter.com, where words of encouragement may be shared.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019
