YANEY, Ila B. Age 86, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Danbury Senior Living Huber Heights. Ila was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother , member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church and formerly served as Chairman for the Huber Heights Amateur Baseball Association candy sale. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Ned; daughter & son-in-law, Debbie & Bob Muse of Bethel Township; sons & daughters-in-law, Jeffrey & Jodi Yaney of Dayton, Steven & Lisa Yaney of Gallatin, TN; brothers & sister-in-law, Gene Barnum of Greenville, David & Jan Barnum of Fort Wayne, IN; grandchildren, Jenna (Ben) Chandhok, Jessica (Derek) Dicke, Jordan (Dan) Rapking, Brian (Katie) Muse, Michael Muse, Brooke & Bridget Yaney; great-granddaughter, Riya Chandhok; and many other relatives & friends. Ila spent her childhood years helping raise her siblings, including four older, rambunctious brothers and three younger sibliings. As the finest xylophonist in the Union City East Side High School Band, she was smitten and fell in love with the band's finest drummer, E. Ned Yaney. After marriage, she worked at the Ball Brothers glass factory in Muncie, Indiana while Ned attended Ball State Teachers College. The arrival of children allowed Ila to begin her development in child care. Love and 'sweets' ruled the day. Her children grew, loved, well-cared for, and deliciously fed. While she honed her skills on her own children, the arrival of grandchildren allowed her to take child care to the 'next level'. Her house was an on-demand daycare for the grandchildren. The love and 'sweets' mantra she created for her children was just a shell compared to the environment her grandchildren knew. It seemed like a 'no rules' environment, policed in a most loving way, with plenty of activities and baking. And so her family evolved: loved, well-fed and sugar infused. She led a well-rounded life of activities, volunteering, friends, and family vacations (especially the yearly trips to Gatlinburg). We will greatly miss her kindness and sweetness. Funeral service 11 AM Monday, March 18, 2019 at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Road with Rev. Kenneth Clark officiating. Interment Greenville Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike and from 10 AM Monday until service time at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Miami Valley in Ila's memory.