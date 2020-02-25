|
WILDER, Ilene Brown 93, formerly of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on February 22nd, 2020. Ilene Rose was born September 20, 1926 in Carpenter, Iowa to Herman Fredrick and Elvina Dahl Brown. She was the youngest of 5 children. Ilene grew up on a farm west of Carpenter and was valedictorian of the Carpenter High School class of 1944. After graduating from The University of Iowa with a nursing degree in early 1948 she began her nursing career at Duke University Hospital where she worked from the spring of 1948 until 1951. On April 29, 1949 Ilene married Jesse Holland Wilder at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Durham, NC. In 1951 they moved to Dayton, settling in Beavercreek in 1955, where they resided for over 50 years. Ilene continued her nursing career, working at both Miami Valley Hospital (1951-1955) and Greene Memorial Hospital from 1971 until her retirement in 1996. Ilene was a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church Beavercreek where she remained a member until her death. She was involved in various groups within the congregation over the years and was inducted into the Hall of Servants in 2006 for her contributions to the church and community. She was affectionately known to family and friends as "the card lady". She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or other special occasion. Ilene is proceeded in death by her parents Herman & Elvina Brown, siblings Harold (Ruth) Brown, Verna (Harry) Reynolds, Hazel (John) D'Errico and Calvin (Elna) Brown, infant granddaughter Jessica Taylor Triol and her beloved husband of 61 years, Jesse. She is survived by her children Linda (Bob) Triol and Laurel (Geoff) Combs, grandchildren Robert (Tiffany) Triol, Stephanie (Zac) Holcomb, Kristin Triol and Katherine (Josh) Double and great grandchildren Ailee Kayd Holcomb, Lola Sophia Holcomb, Calvin Daniel Triol and Cora Anne Triol. Also sister-in-law Linnie Wilder Poor and brother-in-law Kenneth (Margaret) Wilder and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Her funeral will take place at Peace Lutheran Beavercreek on Friday, February 28th at 11:00am with a gathering for friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her honor to the Peace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at 3530 Dayton Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH 45432, Smile Train or . Funeral arrangements by Dwayne R Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020