1/
Ima RICE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ima's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICE (Hill), Ima L.

99, of Dayton, Ohio, passed from this life on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Trinity Community at Beavercreek. Ima was born September 6, 1921, in Maple Creek, Kentucky. She was the

oldest daughter of Archie and Ulrickie (Reeves) Hill. She

married Roy Rice on July 5, 1952. They were devoted to one another for 51 years before he passed in 2003. Ima is survived by her children; daughter, Barbara Caudill, sons, Larry Rice (Pam) and Steven Rice (Cristi), her grandchildren; Travis and Taylor Caudill, Amanda Rose and Katrina Rose (Stephen Lyon), Samantha Rice Conley (Kevin) and Caleb Rice (Brooke), and her 4 great-grandchildren; Aaron Rice, June Conley, Hartley and Laynne Rice. She leaves one sister, Nola Kerr and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Tobias

Funeral Home, 5771 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 12:00 noon until the service at 1:00 pm. The family would like to thank Trinity for their care of Ima in her last few years. Condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved