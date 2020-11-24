99, of Dayton, Ohio, passed from this life on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Trinity Community at Beavercreek. Ima was born September 6, 1921, in Maple Creek, Kentucky. She was theoldest daughter of Archie and Ulrickie (Reeves) Hill. Shemarried Roy Rice on July 5, 1952. They were devoted to one another for 51 years before he passed in 2003. Ima is survived by her children; daughter, Barbara Caudill, sons, Larry Rice (Pam) and Steven Rice (Cristi), her grandchildren; Travis and Taylor Caudill, Amanda Rose and Katrina Rose (Stephen Lyon), Samantha Rice Conley (Kevin) and Caleb Rice (Brooke), and her 4 great-grandchildren; Aaron Rice, June Conley, Hartley and Laynne Rice. She leaves one sister, Nola Kerr and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at TobiasFuneral Home, 5771 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 12:00 noon until the service at 1:00 pm. The family would like to thank Trinity for their care of Ima in her last few years. Condolences may be sent to



