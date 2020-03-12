|
|
ABNEY, Imogene Louise Age 90 of Middletown, passed away March 3, 2020 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born November 16, 1929 in Middletown, the daughter of Robert E. and Mary Ellen (Woodward) Keyser. Imogene loved going to church, singing in the choir, fleamarketing, bowling, fishing, golfing and feeding her family. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Keith Elwood Abney; children, Robyn Miller, Dean Abney, and Chad Abney; grandchildren, Asa, Joshua, Grace, Tobey, Samantha, Sutton and Reid; great grandchildren, Mya, James, Alexander and Kennedy; and a sister-in-law, Mary Keyser. Preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Bobby Keyser. Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Bailey officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2020