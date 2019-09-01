Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Imogene BARNETTE
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Jacksboro Cemetery
Jacksboro, TN
More Obituaries for Imogene BARNETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene BARNETTE


1928 - 2019
Imogene BARNETTE Obituary
BARNETTE (Byrge), Imogene "Jeanie" 91, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019. She was born to Walter & Maude Roach on Aug. 14, 1928 in Jacksboro, TN. Jeanie was a member of the Brantwood Baptist Church. She was retired from Mad River Schools and was a member of the Eastern Star. Preceded in death by her husband, Russell Byrge, her daughter Sheila, and 10 siblings. Survived by her daughters, Brenda Bowers (Larry) and Barbara Vanhook (John); son, Tom Byrge; 6 grandchildren, Amy, Angie, Jason Sarah, Brad & Jessica; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends. Funeral service 6 p.m. Tuesday Sep. 3, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME," Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor James Risner, officiating. The viewing will be Tuesday at 4 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Graveside service 12 noon Thursday, Sep. 5, at Jacksboro Cemetery, Jacksboro, TN with Pastor Paul Thacker, officiating and the Cross Funeral Home handling arrangments. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
