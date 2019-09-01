|
BARNETTE (Byrge), Imogene "Jeanie" 91, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019. She was born to Walter & Maude Roach on Aug. 14, 1928 in Jacksboro, TN. Jeanie was a member of the Brantwood Baptist Church. She was retired from Mad River Schools and was a member of the Eastern Star. Preceded in death by her husband, Russell Byrge, her daughter Sheila, and 10 siblings. Survived by her daughters, Brenda Bowers (Larry) and Barbara Vanhook (John); son, Tom Byrge; 6 grandchildren, Amy, Angie, Jason Sarah, Brad & Jessica; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends. Funeral service 6 p.m. Tuesday Sep. 3, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME," Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor James Risner, officiating. The viewing will be Tuesday at 4 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Graveside service 12 noon Thursday, Sep. 5, at Jacksboro Cemetery, Jacksboro, TN with Pastor Paul Thacker, officiating and the Cross Funeral Home handling arrangments. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019