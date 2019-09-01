|
|
BISSINGER, Imogene Age 87 of Kettering, OH passed from this life quickly and peacefully on August 27, 2019 at , surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and beloved husband of 57 years, Jack Bissinger; much loved parents Ora and Gilbert DeMint; sisters Myrle Carroll and Barbara Morris; and brothers William and James DeMint. Imogene is survived by her daughters Jill Bissinger and Joy (Jeff) Mallett of SC; brothers John (Edna) DeMint of MD, Frank (Brenda) DeMint, and Robert (Nancy) DeMint; grandchildren Jennifer (Leonardo) Franzese of WA, Jamie (Lauren) Grushon, Sara (William) Anderson of SC, Benjamin Mallett of SC, Carey Lunne, and Marc Maeder; great grandchild Lillian Anderson of SC; cherished nieces and nephews; and treasured friends including special family friends Roger Simmons and Janet Rinehart. Imogene retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Propulsion Development System Office, where she earned the Outstanding Civilian Career Service Award and Federal Employee of the Year Award, among other commendations. She was Sales Manager for Century 21 Research Park Realty, and was active in the life of Christ UMC. Her greatest accomplishments were those that mattered most, in support of her family, friends and community. A great womanMother, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, and Friend will be missed. All loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love. Please join us in celebrating her life at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:30-6pm, with the funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Christ United Methodist Church in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019