HEBB, Imogene A. Age 93, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Brookdale of Oakwood. Imogene was born July 23, 1925 in Jamestown, TN, daughter of the late John & Ida (Crabtree) Anderson. She was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she attended with her beloved husband, John for several years. Imogene loved to cook, clean and take long walks up the hill. She had a passion for hosting and attending garage sales with her sister, Pauline, taking care of her grandchildren, and attending their sporting events, and she had a deep love for animals, especially her precious dogs. Imogene was the last of 10 children and was preceded in death by 3 sisters & 6 brothers. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life and best friend, John Hebb. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Crenshaw (Andrew); 2 grandchildren, Randall (Lori) & Lauren (Kyle); 5 great-grandchildren, Annabeth, Brady, Amelia, James, & Eric; and by her extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon on Tuesday, May 28 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Mr. John Seagraves officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Imogene to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Oh 45420. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary