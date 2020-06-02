Imogene JACKS
1930 - 2020
JACKS, Imogene Age 90, of Dayton, passed away on May 29, 2020, at Spring Hills Singing Woods Senior Living Facility. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 2, 1930, the daughter of the late Clarence and Bonnie (Smith) Kelzenberg. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 63 years, Rev. Donald E. Jacks; and her brothers, Clarence Kelzenberg, Jr. and Robert Kelzenberg. Imogene is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Jean (Jerry) Lindsey; granddaughters, Crystal (Michael) May, Donica Priser and Autumn (John) Priser; 5 great grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends. She was a member of the Lifeway Pentecostals Church for many years. Imogene devoted her life to her faith, supporting her husband in his ministry, and would spend many hours each day in prayer for those she loved. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH. Funeral Services will begin at 1:30 pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Ken Dillingham officiating. Burial will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. Donations may be made in Imogene's memory to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit Street, Suite B, Xenia, Ohio 45385. To share a memory of Imogene or a special message with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
JUN
5
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

