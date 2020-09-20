1/
Ina FISHER
1925 - 2020
FISHER, Ina D. Ina D. Fisher, 95, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Spring Hills Middletown. She was born in Wolfe County, Kentucky on August 18, 1925, to parents, Dock and Corda (Lykins) Hollon. She was a retired CNA and worked at Sunshine Christian Home in Florida. Ina dedicated her time to making a loving home for her family and will be greatly missed by her son, Dave Fisher; daughter, Carolyn (David) Weber; four grandchildren, Greg (Robyn) Fisher, Jeff Fisher, Terri (Robert) Bunting & Tom (Lisa) Weber; six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Grace, Max, Nick, Doug & Christa; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David S. Fisher; parents; sisters, Eithel Martin, Delsie Hollon & Audrey King; and brothers, Wilson Hollon, Bernard Hollon & Alden Hollon. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Compassus Hospice, 755 Paragon Rd, Suite 106, Dayton, OH 45459 - OR - the Alzheimer's Association/Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
