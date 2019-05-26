Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
For more information about
Ina Greene
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ina Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ina Greene

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ina Greene Obituary
GREENE, Ina Lee Age 87 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2019 at . She was preceded in death by her husband Charles "Tom" Greene, her mother Darlene Kerns, and a brother John Erwin. She is survived by her children Charles Greene Jr, Miamisburg, Renna "Jeane" and Bob Arnott, Dayton, Brent and Karin Greene, Del Rio, TX, and James "Jim" Greene, Centerville, OH, as well as her former son-in-law, Doug Taylor. Her grandchildren: Karen Greene, Kortney Taylor (Aaron Gibson), Kelly (Brian) Simpson, Celeste Greene (Jarrod Bushman), Amara Greene (Timothy Rochelle), Brent Jr (Natasha) Greene, Dayna Greene, Elijah Greene, Haley Greene (Steven Ayers) brought her joy and laughter. She was fortunate to meet and giggle with her great grandchildren Ella Grace and Amelia Gibson, Jolene Simpson, Jaylah and Pernilla Greene, and Damien and Rinoa Ayers. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and cooking, and spending time with family and friends, especially those she met while traveling with Tom in their 53 years together. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton OH 45420 on Wednesday, May 29 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Services will begin at 11:30 with interment to follow in Dayton National Cemetery at 1 PM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a local pet rescue, Hospice, or other charity in Ina's name. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now