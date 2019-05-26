GREENE, Ina Lee Age 87 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2019 at . She was preceded in death by her husband Charles "Tom" Greene, her mother Darlene Kerns, and a brother John Erwin. She is survived by her children Charles Greene Jr, Miamisburg, Renna "Jeane" and Bob Arnott, Dayton, Brent and Karin Greene, Del Rio, TX, and James "Jim" Greene, Centerville, OH, as well as her former son-in-law, Doug Taylor. Her grandchildren: Karen Greene, Kortney Taylor (Aaron Gibson), Kelly (Brian) Simpson, Celeste Greene (Jarrod Bushman), Amara Greene (Timothy Rochelle), Brent Jr (Natasha) Greene, Dayna Greene, Elijah Greene, Haley Greene (Steven Ayers) brought her joy and laughter. She was fortunate to meet and giggle with her great grandchildren Ella Grace and Amelia Gibson, Jolene Simpson, Jaylah and Pernilla Greene, and Damien and Rinoa Ayers. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and cooking, and spending time with family and friends, especially those she met while traveling with Tom in their 53 years together. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton OH 45420 on Wednesday, May 29 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Services will begin at 11:30 with interment to follow in Dayton National Cemetery at 1 PM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a local pet rescue, Hospice, or other charity in Ina's name. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary