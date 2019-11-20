Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ina Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ina Schwartz


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ina Schwartz Obituary
SCHWARTZ, Ina Beverly Age 83, of Fairfield, passed away at her home on November 17, 2019. She was born in Jackson, Kentucky on April 3, 1936 to the late Kelly and Myrtle {Gibson} McIntosh. Ina was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 59 years; James L. Schwartz, children; Roger (Wendy) Schwartz, Vivian (David) Rorer, Kathy Schwartz and Donna (Robert) Ungerbuhler; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. Ina was preceded in death by her grandson; Robert "Bobby" Ungerbuhler; sisters Lorene McIntosh, Loretta McIntosh, Maxine Dobson, Betty Griffith, Corene McIntosh; and brothers Robert McIntosh, James McIntosh, John D. McIntosh. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Ina's name to your local no-kill animal shelter. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -