SCHWARTZ, Ina Beverly Age 83, of Fairfield, passed away at her home on November 17, 2019. She was born in Jackson, Kentucky on April 3, 1936 to the late Kelly and Myrtle {Gibson} McIntosh. Ina was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 59 years; James L. Schwartz, children; Roger (Wendy) Schwartz, Vivian (David) Rorer, Kathy Schwartz and Donna (Robert) Ungerbuhler; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. Ina was preceded in death by her grandson; Robert "Bobby" Ungerbuhler; sisters Lorene McIntosh, Loretta McIntosh, Maxine Dobson, Betty Griffith, Corene McIntosh; and brothers Robert McIntosh, James McIntosh, John D. McIntosh. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Ina's name to your local no-kill animal shelter. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2019