|
|
WILMOTH, Iness Age 80 of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully at her home on November 12, 2019. She was born December 8, 1938 in Riga, Latvia to the late John and Eugenia Linde. In addition to her parents, Iness was preceded in death by her grandson, Damian Thomas Wilmoth. Iness is survived by her husband of 63 years, Willard Wilmoth; sons: Steve (Brenda) Wilmoth and Dave Wilmoth; grandchildren: Sarah (Shawn) Cobb and Melissa (Darren) Clark; great-grandchildren: Caitlyn, Bella, Austin, Ava, Braden, Madelyn and Conner; brother, Anthony (Bea) Stolz; nephews: Shawen (Je), Michael and Christopher (Amy) Stolz; great-nieces: Taylor, Jasmine, Brooklyn, Natalie; numerous loving Wilmoth family members; and many friends. Iness came to the United States and became a Citizen at age 12. She was baptized into the Lutheran Church in Dayton, Ohio, then she met and married Thomas Willard Wilmoth. She worked at General Motors and retired after many years of service. She loved going to garage sales and feeding the squirrels in her backyard. Iness was dearly loved and will be missed. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a service will be held at 7:00 pm. Pastor Thomas Friend will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Iness' memory to . To share a memory of Iness or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019