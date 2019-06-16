|
NEWMAN, Inez D. 93, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born December 23, 1925 in McKee, Kentucky to parents, Leonard and Cora Lee (Little) Morris. Inez was a Class of 1944 graduate of Middletown High School. She had worked as a secretary for Middletown United Way for 16 years. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Inez is survived by her son, Richard (Sherri) Newman Jr.; daughters, Diana L. Newman & Deborah L. (Richard) Leever; brother, Luther (Barb) Morris; sisters, Virginia L. Tewell & Marylln N. Johnson; three grandchildren, Benjamin Leever, Michelle Leever & Kelly Newman; one great grandchild, Tobias Joseph Newman; and special niece, Barbara Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Newman Sr.; parents; and brother, Sonny Morris. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish-St. John's Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, Ohio, 45005.
Published in Journal-News on June 16, 2019