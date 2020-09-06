SALOMON, Inez Jean Age 95 of Springfield, formerly of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mercy Health - Oakwood Village Senior Living. She was born October 16, 1924, in Hillsboro, Ohio, the daughter of Orpha and Mildred Roush. Inez retired from Winters Bank after 25 years of service. She was an accomplished seamstress, winning many ribbons from the Greene County Fair. She was an avid Canasta player. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. Inez is survived by her daughter, Judy (Daniel) Hopper; stepson, Steve (Kathy Archibald) Salomon; grandchildren, Rob (Lisa) England, Scott England, Bethany (Doug) Kuypers, Meredith (Brian) Kurucz, Jacob (Monica) Salomon, Leah (Jason) Dulkin & Rachel (Reese) Shulman; a whole host of great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Cindy Duffield; and many other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles William England; second husband, Malvin Bernard Salomon; her parents; son, Robert England; step son, Paul Salomon; three sisters; and one brother. Memorial Donations can be made to the Clark County Humane Society. Visitation will be September 10, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be held at Valley View Memorial Gardens following the service.



