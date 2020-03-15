|
|
STONE, Inez Ingram 100 of Springfield passed away March 8, 2020 in Oakwood Village. She was born in Columbus, IN on March 26, 1919, the daughter of James and Verginia Smith. Inez retired from Cummins Engine Co. She was a proud member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star Ada Chapter #21 and the Golden Circle. Inez was preceded in death by her husband William H. Stone, daughter Emily J. Ford; five sisters and five brothers. Survivors include her grandchildren Christopher J. (Blanca) Bundick and Crystal I. (Craig) Davis; five great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside services to honor Inez will be Saturday March 28, 2020 at 11:00AM in Hillcrest Cemetery, North Vernon, IN. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 15, 2020