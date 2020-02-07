|
HARRIS, Ingemar D. The red carpet was rolled out, as baby #12 was gifted to Mr. & Mrs. Harris on Monday Jan. 18, 1960. Ingemar was named after the Great Swedish Boxer, Ingemar Johannsson. As a child and teen he enjoyed playing many Sports and teaching his little sister baseball, football and basketball, which he had some Amazing skills, practicing hours for nothing but net points, from downtown or reverse lay ups, which made it difficult to be Tracy Jackson To his Kelly Tripuka. He enjoyed shooting, cryogenics, and many chemistry experiments. He had immense talent as an impersonator and could replicate exact actual police sirens and the "Adorable" cry of Snoopy as two of everyone's favorites. His childhood idol was Paul Lynde., and regretted never attending a live concert, due to the only thing he was ever forbidden to do. Go Figure. He was very kind, caring and generous. He enjoyed numbers, and a number was designated for everything, including life's pathway. He loved a great open fired ribeye, delectable cheeses with a cigar box flavor, sweet and smokey from the Bak It's exposed to, wine. His greatest passion was research, and research including (Friendly stalking by afar, only to keep up with everyone), and mostly his family tree which he loved the search, even when misleading and deceptive information came to pass, he continued with energized drive and determination. Ingemar attended Northeastern HS, Springfield, OH, and received his bachelors from Muskingham U, OH, and obtained his master's at Florida State University. The red carpet was rolled in on Jan 24, 2020. He was preceded in check out time by many. He abandoned 2 Uncles, 7 Sisters, 1 Brother, extended family of in laws by marriage, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, a wide range of first, second and third cousins. One very special USPS carrier in Columbia Missouri, and some very close neighbors, acquaintances and friends in Columbia, Missouri. Shout out to those lastly aforementioned in Columbia whom made a memorial outside his home. The family, happily surprised, thank you for such kindness. U Rock!!!! In lieu of services, family will celebrate & memorialize Ingemar through "The Trees Remember" and at least 20 tree will be planted in Chippewa National Forest, Minnesota. The family invites all who peruse this notice to add to the groves of any National Forest in need, including Australia. As you look for a chance to contribute to celebrate this life cut way too short remember to be kind, if you see that homeless Person, don't throw change at them, they aren't a wishing well, and change doesn't purchase crap, it's 2020. Hand them paper money and if it's raining, hand them your umbrella and paper money. Be kind to the earth. It's only ours to borrow and leave for the next generation. Recycle, Upcycle. Stop wasting. Volunteer. Give back. Adopt a buddy, foster. Looking for a great pet, reptiles are cold in Florida and falling out of trees. Climate change. They make great pets and look like they should be in a movie called, "Honey I Shrunk the Dinosaurs." Don't forget you don't have to like your family or make amends, but do stay in touch. 60 Cheers to Ingemar! Thanks for the Memories.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 7, 2020