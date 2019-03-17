SWAFFORD (nee: Stegemoller), Iola Jean 75, of Lebanon, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born February 24, 1944 in Lebanon, OH to Edward and Florence (nee: Hormel) Stegemoller, she worked at Blackhawk Plastic working as a supervisor for many years. She enjoyed reading, sewing and crocheting and loved her dogs. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Glenn Swafford, a half sister, Delores Toussaint, one grandson, Brandon Arthur, a niece, Gracie Dakin and Karol Stegemoller , she is survived by her son, Douglas (Belinda) Helton of Toledo, OH, one daughter, Cynthia Boyer of Lebanon, OH, two brothers, Kenneth Stegemoller and Nevin Weidle, one sister, Barbara Fields, a half sister, Virginia Overholser, grandchildren, Cortnie Davidson, Desiree Howell, Devin Boyer, Sierra Stiver, Alan Helton and Brittany Ridout, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to thank for the care they provided. If desired, donations may be sent to the Karol Stegemoller Memorial Fund c/o Karen Jackson 3640 Utica Road, Lebanon, OH 45036. Arrangements made by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary