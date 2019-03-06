Home

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
BOLSER (nee Thomay), Irene Age 94 of Fairfield passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born March 1, 1924 in Columbus, OH, to the late John and Elsie Thomay (nee Feist). Irene is survived by her children Linda Booth and Scott (Karen) Bolser; grandchildren Heath Beckett, David (April) Booth, Matt (Kristen) Bolser and great-grandchildren Alexis, Logan, Landon and Trevor. She is preceded in death by her husband Wesley Bolser. Private entombment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to . Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2019
