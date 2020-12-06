1/1
Irene BULL
BULL, Irene V.

97, of Springfield, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. Irene was born on September 4, 1923, in Tazewell, TN to John K. and Josie (Monk) Johnson. Irene worked at the Oliver Co. in Springfield until she became a stay-at-home Mom where she was an outstanding cook with a sweet tooth. Irene was married to Glen C. Bull for 63 years when he passed away on October 31, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her only daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Kevin Rosicka. Survivors include close great-niece and caretaker, Phyllis (Ron) Baker of Bellbrook; brother-in-law, Fred (Clara) Bull of Springfield; niece, Joyce Johnson of Virginia; great-niece, Paula (Adam)

Bigelow of Kentucky; nephew, Bill (Maggie) Ryder of Texas; great-niece, Terry Ryder of Springfield; great-great-niece,

Victoria (Tyler) Mendes of Springfield as well as many relatives in Virginia and Tennessee and many friends in Springfield. A Special Thank You to Mike Lacey and the Staff at Forest Glen for their kindness and care during these past many years. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 2 pm at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Memorial donation can be made to Maiden Lane Church of God Joy Circle. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com





Published in Springfield News Sun from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
