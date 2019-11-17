|
|
DUBIE (Harris), Irene 82, of Springfield, gained her angel wings to join her parents Lee and Susie Harris and sister, Mickey Haws in heaven on November 14, 2019. Irene is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Dubie; five children, Tom (Mary) Dubie of Old Town, FL, Caron (Toney) Fugett of Lebanon, OH, Earl (Tonja) Dubie, Dee Caudill and Dwain Dubie all of Springfield, OH; sister, Leta Thordson of Cedarville, OH; brother, Russ (Pat) Harris of Xenia, OH; sister-in-law, Joan Ferrell of Springfield, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Irene treasured her family time with five children, sixteen grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. She loved cooking, camping, watching old westerns and reading. In addition to raising five children and a husband, Irene was employed by Esterline and Son's for over 30 years. Irene is already missed deeply by her family and friends. The many memories she helped make will be cherished forever. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 17, 2019