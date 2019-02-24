Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene HANLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Kathryn HANLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene Kathryn HANLEY Obituary
HANLEY, Irene Kathryn Age 74 of Dayton, passed away on February 21, 2019. She worked many years as a Librarian. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Nellie Tillema, and her brother, Vernon Tillema. She is survived by her husband, Thomas, her children, Sarah and Patrick, her sister, Joyce Kampenga, and her brothers, Dean Tillema, Donald Tillema, Richard Tillema, and Edward Tillema. Private services have been held. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Audubon Society or Ohio's .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.