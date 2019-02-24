|
HANLEY, Irene Kathryn Age 74 of Dayton, passed away on February 21, 2019. She worked many years as a Librarian. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Nellie Tillema, and her brother, Vernon Tillema. She is survived by her husband, Thomas, her children, Sarah and Patrick, her sister, Joyce Kampenga, and her brothers, Dean Tillema, Donald Tillema, Richard Tillema, and Edward Tillema. Private services have been held. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Audubon Society or Ohio's .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019