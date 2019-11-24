|
KIBLER, Irene M. 96, of Springfield, Ohio, died Monday, November 11th at 4:08 a.m. She was born on October 24, 1923 in Norwalk and a resident of Havana, Ohio, the daughter of Clemens and Ruth (Reese) Geiger. Irene moved to Osborn, Ohio, after graduating from Tiffin Business University, to work at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She continued her career in the Air Force Logistics Command Center until she retired in 1985. Irene was a member of Central United Methodist Church. She was also an active member of the Child Conservation League for over 50 years. Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Kibler) Schmalz of Avon, Indiana; a son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Dana (Dewitt) Kibler of Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Tyler and Lakin (Smith) Kibler and their children, Wade and Wesley of Ft. Myers, Florida, Abby Kibler of Flint, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Earl A. Kibler of Springfield, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister and two brothers, Mary Pisarsky, Ralph and Charles Geiger. The family extends a special thank you to Dana (Dewitt) Kibler for her compassion and care, allowing Irene to stay in her own home until the end of her life. Family will receive friends at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 North Limestone St. Springfield, Ohio 45503 from 11 a.m. to Noon on Monday, November 25, 2019 with a short funeral service to follow at noon, Pastor Kevin Moehn officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or contributions, please just take your loved one's out for a nice meal and keep them close to you. Irene would like that. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 24, 2019