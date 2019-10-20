|
|
LANCASTER, Irene Elizabeth Age 83 of Fairfield Township, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at her home. Irene was born on August 20, 1936 in Oxford, the daughter of the late Ross Sr. and Elizabeth (Phillips) Rogers. She graduated from Ross High School. Irene enjoyed reading detective novels, playing bingo, doing ceramic work, and indulging in her lifelong passion for all animals. She was also proud to have her Amateur Radio License for over 40 years, and her radio call sign was N8KWH. Irene is survived by her husband of over 43 years, James "Jim" Lancaster; daughters, Julie Proctor and Tricia Holmes; step-son, Mark (Amy) Lancaster; grandchildren, Sarah, Andrew, Dylan (Julia), Zach, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Kaycen, Kamden, and Khloe; brother, Andrew (Dora Mae) Rogers; and beloved niece and nephew, Sue (Leonard) Schroeder and Tom Rogers. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Joe, John, and Stan Rogers. Visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Millville Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Evan Lang, Dr. Paula Weisenberger, Dr. Peter Scheidler, and Dr. Stan Scheidler for their wonderful care over the years. Memorial contributions in Irene's name can be made to SPCA Cincinnati, Attn: Development Department, 11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 20, 2019